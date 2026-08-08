UP universities to step up anti-drug measures with campus checks, daily pledge

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a statewide anti-drug campaign in government and private universities and colleges, with measures including checks on parcels delivered to students, regular inspections of hostels and canteens, and a daily anti-drug pledge.

The campaign was announced on Friday, a day after Governor Anandiben Patel raised concerns over the alleged presence of narcotic substances on educational campuses during her visit to Gorakhpur.

The campaign will also focus on identifying students showing signs of substance abuse and prohibiting the sale of intoxicants within 500 metres of educational institutions.

Patel, while addressing students at the convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, had said drugs and other narcotics were prevalent on the campuses of almost every university she had visited. She said educational institutions should be centres of character building rather than drug and addiction centres.

“In almost every university, I found narcotic substances thrown outside hostels. I have all the photographs. Is it a drug-free India?” she claimed.