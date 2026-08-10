RLD picks Basti leader as UP chief in bid to expand party base beyond western UP

LUCKNOW: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has appointed Aeshwarya Raj Singh as the new chief of its Uttar Pradesh unit, hours after Dr Ramashish Rai resigned from the post and quit the party, in a move that signals the Jayant Chaudhary-led party’s attempt to expand its organisational base beyond western Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, 43, hails from Basti district in eastern UP. His appointment reflects Jayant Chaudhary’s latest attempt to recast the RLD, which is a part of the NDA, as a pan UP political force.

Singh’s appointment was announced within hours after Ramashish Rai, who also hails from eastern UP’s Deoria district, quit as RLD’s UP chief on Friday, citing alleged ethical and ideological differences with the party leadership.

Rather than choosing another leader from western UP, the RLD has entrusted the organisation to a functionary from Purvanchal, underscoring a deliberate shift in its organisational strategy.

The intent of the RLD leadership seems to be to expand the party’s base beyond its traditional stronghold in western UP and make inroads into the politically significant eastern region ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.