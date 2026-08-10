Three FIRs lodged against Atiq supporters for breaking toll barriers, intimidating staff

Lucknow: Three separate FIRs have been lodged by police in Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Prayagraj against alleged supporters of slain gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed for allegedly breaking toll plaza barriers, threatening toll plaza employees with dire consequences and attempting to trample them while they were on their way to attend the funeral of Abaan.
Abaan, late Atiq Ahmad’s youngest son, was killed in a road accident while on his way to Jhansi to meet his elder brother Ali in Jhansi district jail last Thursday.
The FIRs were lodged at the Hathgawon, Nawabganj, and Khaga police stations in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur, respectively, in the past 24 hours.
According to Pratapgarh police sources, the authorities of Kotla Akhatyari toll plaza lodged an FIR under Sections 281, 109(1), 352 and 351(3) of the BNS against the drivers and other occupants of two SUVs carrying supporters of Mohd Umar, son of slain Atiq Ahmed.
They allegedly broke the toll plaza gate, threatened toll plaza staff and made an abortive bid to trample the employees when they were stopped at the toll plaza on Saturday.
Police sources said an escorting police prison van was carrying Mohd Umar from Lucknow to Prayagraj, where he had to attend the last rites of his younger brother Abaan at the Kasari Masari burial ground on Saturday.
The supporters of Mohd Umar were travelling behind the escorting police prison van and allegedly broke the toll barriers.
Similarly, Nawabganj police in Prayagraj have lodged an FIR against some named persons and others under relevant sections of the BNS for allegedly breaking toll barriers and threatening toll plaza employees at the Nawabganj toll plaza on the Lucknow Prayagraj highway.
The manager of the Nawabganj toll plaza told police that a group of miscreants forcibly crossed the toll plaza without paying the required fee. When toll employees tried to stop them, they threatened the employees with dire consequences.
The majority of the vehicles did not have registration numbers.
Cops have started investigations into both incidents, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the drivers and vehicle owners with the help of CCTV footage.
In Fatehpur, an FIR was lodged under Sections 191(2), 281, 109, 352 and 351(3) of the BNS against several occupants travelling in 11 separate SUVs who allegedly threatened toll plaza employees with dire consequences at the Katoghan toll plaza on the Kanpur Prayagraj highway.
The occupants of the SUVs claimed that they were supporters of slain mafia Atiq Ahmad. They were travelling behind the police prison van that was escorting Ali Ahmad, another son of Atiq Ahmed who is lodged at Jhansi district jail, from Jhansi to Prayagraj. Ali was going to attend the last rites of Abaan at Kasari Masari on Saturday.