Three FIRs lodged against Atiq supporters for breaking toll barriers, intimidating staff

Lucknow: Three separate FIRs have been lodged by police in Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Prayagraj against alleged supporters of slain gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed for allegedly breaking toll plaza barriers, threatening toll plaza employees with dire consequences and attempting to trample them while they were on their way to attend the funeral of Abaan.

Abaan, late Atiq Ahmad’s youngest son, was killed in a road accident while on his way to Jhansi to meet his elder brother Ali in Jhansi district jail last Thursday.

The FIRs were lodged at the Hathgawon, Nawabganj, and Khaga police stations in Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

According to Pratapgarh police sources, the authorities of Kotla Akhatyari toll plaza lodged an FIR under Sections 281, 109(1), 352 and 351(3) of the BNS against the drivers and other occupants of two SUVs carrying supporters of Mohd Umar, son of slain Atiq Ahmed.

They allegedly broke the toll plaza gate, threatened toll plaza staff and made an abortive bid to trample the employees when they were stopped at the toll plaza on Saturday.

Police sources said an escorting police prison van was carrying Mohd Umar from Lucknow to Prayagraj, where he had to attend the last rites of his younger brother Abaan at the Kasari Masari burial ground on Saturday.