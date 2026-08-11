Maharashtra businessman passes away in Kashi following serious ailments; wife, son die by suicide

LUCKNOW: A businessman from Maharashtra, who was accompanied by his wife and son, died after falling seriously ill during a family trip to Varanasi. Hours after his funeral, his wife and son allegedly consumed poison in their hotel room and ended their life.

As per the sources, the family had been on a trip to Kashi to visit pilgrimage sites, ghats and temples.

According to local Police sources, businessman Vishal Mukherjee, 56, from Raigad in Maharashtra, had been suffering from a few serious ailments for a long time and had not found relief despite treatment and medication in many metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Nagpur.

He was on a trip to Varanasi with wife Jaya Mukherjee, 51, and son Ishan Mukherjee, 26. All three were involved in their family business, said the police sources.

As per the sources, Vishal wanted to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during Sawan. Subsequently, his son Ishan booked their tickets. The three left Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on August 5 and reached Kashi on the morning of August 7.