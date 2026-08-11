Maharashtra businessman passes away in Kashi following serious ailments; wife, son die by suicide

LUCKNOW: A businessman from Maharashtra, who was accompanied by his wife and son, died after falling seriously ill during a family trip to Varanasi. Hours after his funeral, his wife and son allegedly consumed poison in their hotel room and ended their life.
As per the sources, the family had been on a trip to Kashi to visit pilgrimage sites, ghats and temples.
According to local Police sources, businessman Vishal Mukherjee, 56, from Raigad in Maharashtra, had been suffering from a few serious ailments for a long time and had not found relief despite treatment and medication in many metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Nagpur.
He was on a trip to Varanasi with wife Jaya Mukherjee, 51, and son Ishan Mukherjee, 26. All three were involved in their family business, said the police sources.
As per the sources, Vishal wanted to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during Sawan. Subsequently, his son Ishan booked their tickets. The three left Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on August 5 and reached Kashi on the morning of August 7.
They checked into a homestay in the Laksa police station area and planned to stay for four days. First, they visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple on August 7. The following day, they watched the Ganga Aarti and visited several ghats of Kashi.
Two days later, on Sunday night (August 9), the businessman’s health suddenly deteriorated. With the help of hotel staff, his family took him to the BHU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Ishan informed their relatives about the death. With their consent, Vishal's last rites were performed at Harishchandra Ghat in the presence of his wife Jaya and son on Monday. After the funeral, Jaya and Ishan returned to the hotel. They did not leave their room until Monday evening. Getting a bit suspicious, the hotel staff tried to contact them through the intercom and by knocking on the door, but to no avail.
The hotel staff then informed the Laksa police. Police opened the room and found Jaya and Ishan lying dead inside. During the initial investigation, traces of aluminium phosphide, commonly known as Sulphos, were found in the room.
A forensic team was called to the scene, and they collected the evidence. According to ADCP Vaibhav Bangar, police reached the hotel after receiving information from the staff. The initial investigation suggested that Jaya and Ishan may have consumed poison following the shock of Vishal's death. However, police are investigating all possible angles.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and forensic findings.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)