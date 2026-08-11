Power engineer promises Rs 5 lakh for ANM to arrange a baby boy in UP; both held

LUCKNOW: The desire of having a son landed an engineer of UP Power Department in jail in Kanpur as he struck a deal of Rs 5 with a government nurse for arranging a baby for him. He hails from Kanpur and already has two 11-year-old daughters.

The alleged deal came to light when the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) was arrested for trying to steal a newborn from a Community Health Centre (CHC).

As per the Police authorities, the link between the ANM and the power engineer was established by examining ANM Geeta Devi’s call records, which reflected that engineer Ram Kumar Verma, 40, had been in regular contact with her leading up to her arrest.

Verma’s phone location was also spotted near the CHC in Ghatampur, Kanpur Dehat, at the time hospital staff caught Geeta Devi allegedly attempting to take away the newborn.

Following the discovery, police went back to question Geeta inside jail.

"She broke down and admitted the crime, disclosing that Verma had promised to pay her Rs 5 lakh if she could arrange a baby boy for him," said Manoj Singh Bhadauria, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghatampur police station.