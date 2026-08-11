Rain floods Noida airport underpass; passengers wade through water, sparking online ridicule

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain flooded the underpass connecting the terminal with the parking area at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Tuesday evening, inconveniencing passengers.

The airport, built at a cost of Rs 11,282 crore, saw passengers wading through water after heavy rain entered the passage. A video of the flooding went viral on social media, drawing ridicule online.

Varun Arora, a user on X, posted: “NIA is waterlogged after one heav shower. Delhi NCR finally has an airport where “water landing” doesn’t require an emergency.”

Another user Shaheen write in a post on X, “The airport wasn’t built for airplanes, but for seaplanes.”

In an official statement, the airport said, “Following extremely heavy rainfall over a short period, rainwater entered the passage connecting the terminal with the parking area. Airport teams responded promptly, clearing the water in under 30 minutes. Traffic was rerouted through an alternate route during this period, and passengers were able to be picked up directly at the kerb.”

One respondent called it “shameful” that crores had been spent on the airport despite the waterlogging, while a social media user Piyali Banerjee described it as a “water park”.

The airport said there was minimal impact on operations and no flights were disrupted. “Our team is looking into the incident and will take corrective action where required,” NIA added.