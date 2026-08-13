UP women to get free bus travel on Raksha Bandhan; extra services to run for six days

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide women free travel in state-run buses around Raksha Bandhan this year, while simultaneously stepping up bus operations to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic. The move is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's continuing practice of offering women free public transport around the festival.

According to the report, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has planned additional bus operations for six days to ensure that passengers travelling to their native places for Raksha Bandhan do not face difficulties. The administration has also cancelled leave for transport employees during the period so that maximum manpower remains available for operations.

The decision assumes significance because Raksha Bandhan typically results in a sharp rise in inter-district travel, particularly among women travelling to meet their brothers. The free-travel facility is intended to reduce the financial burden on women while ensuring that lack of affordable transport does not prevent them from travelling during the festival.

The government is expected to deploy additional buses on routes witnessing heavy demand. Transport officials have been asked to monitor passenger movement and ensure that buses continue operating during peak hours. Depot-level arrangements are also being strengthened so that additional services can be introduced wherever overcrowding is reported.

The cancellation of staff leave is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations. Drivers, conductors and other operational personnel will be required to remain available during the festival rush. The transport corporation has followed similar arrangements during previous Raksha Bandhan periods, when the number of women passengers rose substantially.