UP women to get free bus travel on Raksha Bandhan; extra services to run for six days

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide women free travel in state-run buses around Raksha Bandhan this year, while simultaneously stepping up bus operations to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic. The move is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's continuing practice of offering women free public transport around the festival.
According to the report, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has planned additional bus operations for six days to ensure that passengers travelling to their native places for Raksha Bandhan do not face difficulties. The administration has also cancelled leave for transport employees during the period so that maximum manpower remains available for operations.
The decision assumes significance because Raksha Bandhan typically results in a sharp rise in inter-district travel, particularly among women travelling to meet their brothers. The free-travel facility is intended to reduce the financial burden on women while ensuring that lack of affordable transport does not prevent them from travelling during the festival.
The government is expected to deploy additional buses on routes witnessing heavy demand. Transport officials have been asked to monitor passenger movement and ensure that buses continue operating during peak hours. Depot-level arrangements are also being strengthened so that additional services can be introduced wherever overcrowding is reported.
The cancellation of staff leave is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations. Drivers, conductors and other operational personnel will be required to remain available during the festival rush. The transport corporation has followed similar arrangements during previous Raksha Bandhan periods, when the number of women passengers rose substantially.
The policy has become an annual feature of the Yogi Adityanath government. In 2025, women were allowed free travel in UPSRTC and urban bus services for three days—from August 8 to midnight on August 10—with one accompanying co-passenger also permitted to travel free.
The scale of demand during the festival has also increased significantly. More than 78 lakh passengers availed the free-travel facility during Raksha Bandhan in 2025, according to figures cited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while reviewing the Transport Department.
The senior officials with State Transport Department combines two objectives: providing a festival-related benefit to women and preventing the transport network from being overwhelmed by the seasonal rush. Additional buses and extended operations are particularly important for passengers travelling between cities and villages, where public transport remains a crucial mode of connectivity.
The announcement also comes at a time when the state is considering expanding free bus travel for women aged 60 and above. The UPSRTC is preparing an Aadhaar-linked mechanism for the proposed concession, although the rollout date and detailed guidelines are yet to be finalised.
With Raksha Bandhan expected to generate substantial passenger movement, the government's emphasis this year is not merely on free travel but also on ensuring that sufficient buses and staff are available to make the benefit practically accessible.