Lucknow Diary | Battle of doles for women ahead of polls

With elections just months away, the battle to woo the voters has intensified in UP. Although the BJP government is yet to make any announcement, discussions in political circles about its plan to give Rs 50,000 to women have enraged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. On Thursday, he questioned the BJP government’s reported plan, alleging that the move was aimed at influencing voters. The state government is considering a new scheme under which eligible women could receive aid of up to `50,000. The proposed plan is learnt to provide an initial instalment of Rs 20,000 before polls, followed by three instalments of Rs 10,000 each after the polls.
RLD weighs plans to expand social base
Seeking to expand beyond its traditional Jat vote base, the RLD is weighing greater representation for MBC communities as part of its organisational strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections. A proposal submitted by Parliamentary Board chairman K C Tyagi to party chief Jayant Chaudhary calls for the inclusion of leaders from 29 MBC groups in the party’s district, regional and state units. The targeted communities have a significant presence across western UP’s politically crucial Hastinapur, Rohilkhand and Braj regions. Tyagi said the move aimed at broadening the RLD’s social base and strengthening the BJP-led NDA.
Maya targets RSS over creamy-layer debate
BSP chief Mayawati has slammed the RSS over its remarks on reservations, saying discussion on introducing “creamy layer” within SCs and STs undermines the purpose of affirmative action and reflects a “casteist mindset”. In a series of posts on X, she said reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is not merely a welfare measure but a tool for social justice, dignity and economic empowerment. “Reservation is intrinsically linked to the self-respect and uplift of these communities. In such circumstances, raising the issue of a creamy layer is not only misplaced but runs contrary to the constitutional vision of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar,” she said.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com