Lucknow Diary | Battle of doles for women ahead of polls

With elections just months away, the battle to woo the voters has intensified in UP. Although the BJP government is yet to make any announcement, discussions in political circles about its plan to give Rs 50,000 to women have enraged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. On Thursday, he questioned the BJP government’s reported plan, alleging that the move was aimed at influencing voters. The state government is considering a new scheme under which eligible women could receive aid of up to `50,000. The proposed plan is learnt to provide an initial instalment of Rs 20,000 before polls, followed by three instalments of Rs 10,000 each after the polls.