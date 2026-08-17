Ayodhya Ram temple donation case: UP Home Department hands SIT final report to Trust

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has handed over the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram temple to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action, an official statement said on Monday.

The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the state government on June 13 at the request of the Trust, before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter.

Range Inspector General Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar are the other members of the panel.

The SIT had submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23, making several stringent recommendations.

Based on the preliminary report, Trust member Krishnamohan filed a written complaint at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station, following which an FIR was registered on June 25.

The FIR named eight people, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, along with other unidentified individuals as accused.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The SIT's preliminary report also formed the basis for subsequent action, including the registration of the FIR and arrests in connection with the case.

The final report has now been handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for further action, the state government said.