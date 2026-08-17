'If an IPS officer’s family is not safe, how is the public?': Mayawati on UP murder

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday described the alleged murder of an IPS officer’s mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district as “extremely tragic”, saying the state’s law and order situation was “extremely concerning”.
In a post on X, Mayawati said the killing of the elderly mother of senior IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra had raised serious concerns about public safety.
“The apprehension among people over the incident is entirely justified – if such a heinous crime can occur in a police officer’s family, how safe is the common public?” she said.
Mayawati urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take the incident seriously and ensure strict legal action against those responsible.
According to police, 95-year-old Indrawati was found dead on a cot at her home in Rudha Dhamrua village at around 9 am on Sunday. Her gold jewellery was reportedly missing.
A domestic worker found her and alerted neighbours. Indrawati lived alone following the death of her husband, a former government college principal.
Mishra, who is currently posted in Lucknow, reached the village later in the afternoon and filed a complaint alleging murder and robbery against unidentified persons.
Police said a gold chain, nose pin, earrings and anklets were missing, while no other household belongings appeared to have been disturbed.
The family suspects that thieves entered the house on Saturday night, killed Indrawati and fled with her jewellery.
Local SHO Shashank Shukla said the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed concern over the incident, saying, “Even police are not safe in Uttar Pradesh… Unfortunate!”
(With inputs from PTI)