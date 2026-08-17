'If an IPS officer’s family is not safe, how is the public?': Mayawati on UP murder

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday described the alleged murder of an IPS officer’s mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district as “extremely tragic”, saying the state’s law and order situation was “extremely concerning”.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the killing of the elderly mother of senior IPS officer Ashutosh Mishra had raised serious concerns about public safety.

“The apprehension among people over the incident is entirely justified – if such a heinous crime can occur in a police officer’s family, how safe is the common public?” she said.

Mayawati urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take the incident seriously and ensure strict legal action against those responsible.

According to police, 95-year-old Indrawati was found dead on a cot at her home in Rudha Dhamrua village at around 9 am on Sunday. Her gold jewellery was reportedly missing.