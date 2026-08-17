IPS officer’s mother found dead in UP, jewellery missing as police probe murder-robbery

Lucknow: The mother of a serving IPS officer was allegedly murdered at her home in the Malipur area of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the family later finding that several pieces of jewellery she was wearing were missing.
As per police sources, robbery is suspected to be a possible motive since several pieces of jewellery were missing from the body of the deceased.
The victim, identified as Indravati, was the mother of Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra, who is posted in the state capital Lucknow.
The Ambedkar Nagar police authorities said that the victim was found dead with a cloth stuffed into her mouth.
IPS Ashutosh Mishra, a resident of Rurha Dhamrua village, is the only son of his parents. His two sisters are married. His father, Ramkumar Mishra, was a principal at a government inter college. He passed away about a year and a half ago.
Consequently, Indravati was living with Ashutosh in Lucknow and had gone to the ancestral village on the eve of Independence Day along with her son. She even hoisted the Tricolour at Gadadhar Maryada Vidya Peeth High School on August 15. Owing to his duty in Lucknow, Ashutosh returned the same day, but Indravati stayed back.
Ashutosh spoke to his mother at 8.30 pm on August 15.
As per police sources, when the domestic help, Pyari, arrived in the morning for cleaning, she found the door locked from outside. “She opened the door and found Indravati lying on a cot in the verandah. The maid thought she was sleeping; however, observing no activity for quite some time, she alerted Ashutosh Mishra's uncle, who lives nearby.”
After this, Ashutosh Mishra’s uncle called him and informed him about his mother's death. He described it as a death due to a heart attack and asked him to visit the village soon.
As per the sources, Ashutosh Mishra reached the village and inquired about the incident from the maid and his uncle. After observing the condition of the body, it was found that Indravati's gold chain and Tulsi necklace from her neck, nose pin and ear studs were missing. The anklets were also not found on her feet.
Following this, Ashutosh Mishra gave a police complaint and a case of murder and robbery was registered against an unknown person at Malipur police station.
According to police, the officer had visited his ancestral home at Rurha Dhamrua village on Saturday and returned to Lucknow later that evening.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Ayodhya Range DIG Somen Verma and SP Prachi Singh reached the spot. The police team meticulously inspected the crime scene.
However, as per police sources, no injury marks were found on Indravati's body. There was blood on her lips. Family members stated that she was a patient of high blood pressure.
A panel of three doctors conducted the post mortem under videography. No clear facts confirming murder emerged from it. To ascertain the actual cause of death, the viscera was sent to the forensic laboratory.
Police authorities are also investigating whether the death was actually due to cardiac reasons or if there was any foul play.
According to SP Prachi Singh: “The post-mortem has not revealed any fact that would prima facie confirm murder. Considering the apprehension expressed by the family members and the disappearance of jewellery, the police are investigating all aspects. The cause of death will become clearer after the scientific examination report of the viscera and the report of heart is received.”
In his complaint, Mishra said his uncle, Sachindra Mishra, called him around 3.50 pm and told him that his mother had suffered a heart attack and died. When Mishra reached the village, he and his uncle examined the body and noticed that several pieces of jewellery were missing, including a gold chain, a Tulsi necklace with gold beads, a nose pin and earrings. Her anklets were also missing.
Mishra told police that the circumstances indicated that his mother had been murdered and that the assailants had taken away the jewellery she was wearing.