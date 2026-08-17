IPS officer’s mother found dead in UP, jewellery missing as police probe murder-robbery

Lucknow: The mother of a serving IPS officer was allegedly murdered at her home in the Malipur area of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the family later finding that several pieces of jewellery she was wearing were missing.

As per police sources, robbery is suspected to be a possible motive since several pieces of jewellery were missing from the body of the deceased.

The victim, identified as Indravati, was the mother of Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra, who is posted in the state capital Lucknow.

The Ambedkar Nagar police authorities said that the victim was found dead with a cloth stuffed into her mouth.

IPS Ashutosh Mishra, a resident of Rurha Dhamrua village, is the only son of his parents. His two sisters are married. His father, Ramkumar Mishra, was a principal at a government inter college. He passed away about a year and a half ago.

Consequently, Indravati was living with Ashutosh in Lucknow and had gone to the ancestral village on the eve of Independence Day along with her son. She even hoisted the Tricolour at Gadadhar Maryada Vidya Peeth High School on August 15. Owing to his duty in Lucknow, Ashutosh returned the same day, but Indravati stayed back.

Ashutosh spoke to his mother at 8.30 pm on August 15.

As per police sources, when the domestic help, Pyari, arrived in the morning for cleaning, she found the door locked from outside. “She opened the door and found Indravati lying on a cot in the verandah. The maid thought she was sleeping; however, observing no activity for quite some time, she alerted Ashutosh Mishra's uncle, who lives nearby.”

After this, Ashutosh Mishra’s uncle called him and informed him about his mother's death. He described it as a death due to a heart attack and asked him to visit the village soon.

As per the sources, Ashutosh Mishra reached the village and inquired about the incident from the maid and his uncle. After observing the condition of the body, it was found that Indravati's gold chain and Tulsi necklace from her neck, nose pin and ear studs were missing. The anklets were also not found on her feet.