Smriti Irani returns to BJP's national team as party gives UP strong representation ahead of 2027 polls

The new team announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday has a strong Uttar Pradesh presence, with six leaders from the state inducted into the national organisation. With the presidents of the party's OBC and Minority Morchas also hailing from UP, the total representation from the state rises to eight.
Political observers said the composition of the new organisational team reflects the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. With 403 Assembly seats, UP has the largest legislative assembly in the country and sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, making the state crucial to the BJP's electoral strategy.
The state also has the highest representation of women in the BJP's new national team, with Smriti Irani, Rekha Verma and Sangeeta Yadav among the three women from UP.
The reshuffle also includes representation from the Pasmanda Muslim community, with two of the few Muslim leaders inducted into the new national team coming from UP. Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tariq Mansoor has been retained as a national vice-president, while Kunwar Basit Ali, currently president of the UP BJP Minority Morcha, has been elevated to the national level.
The new team also reflects the BJP's caste and social representation strategy in the state. Harish Dwivedi represents the Brahmin community, while Dr Bhola Singh, the three-term Lok Sabha MP from the reserved Bulandshahr constituency, is an SC leader. Three OBC leaders — Rekha Verma, Sangeeta Yadav and Amarpal Maurya, have also been given key responsibilities. Maurya has been appointed president of the party's OBC Morcha.
The formation of the new team had been pending since Nabin took over as BJP national president seven months ago. Its composition is now being viewed in the context of the party's preparations for the UP polls.
The reappointment of Harish Dwivedi as national general secretary and Rekha Verma as national vice-president is being seen as an attempt to balance organisational experience with the party's electoral requirements.
The return of Smriti Irani to the BJP's central organisation is also significant in the context of UP. Irani has been appointed national general secretary after remaining outside the party's central organisational structure following her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi to Congress's KL Sharma.
One of the BJP's most prominent campaigners, Irani rose to national prominence in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Her return to the central organisation alongside experienced strategists such as Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Biplab Kumar Deb and Satish Poonia gives the party another high-profile campaigner who could be deployed extensively in UP.
With the BJP seeking to rebuild its momentum after its setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Irani could play a role in campaigning, coordination with the state unit and organisational mobilisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
The concentration of UP leaders in Nabin's national team, along with the emphasis on caste, gender and community representation, therefore points to a broader organisational strategy aimed at strengthening the BJP's electoral position in the state ahead of the 2027 contest.