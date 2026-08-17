Smriti Irani returns to BJP's national team as party gives UP strong representation ahead of 2027 polls

The new team announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday has a strong Uttar Pradesh presence, with six leaders from the state inducted into the national organisation. With the presidents of the party's OBC and Minority Morchas also hailing from UP, the total representation from the state rises to eight.

Political observers said the composition of the new organisational team reflects the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. With 403 Assembly seats, UP has the largest legislative assembly in the country and sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, making the state crucial to the BJP's electoral strategy.

The state also has the highest representation of women in the BJP's new national team, with Smriti Irani, Rekha Verma and Sangeeta Yadav among the three women from UP.

The reshuffle also includes representation from the Pasmanda Muslim community, with two of the few Muslim leaders inducted into the new national team coming from UP. Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Dr Tariq Mansoor has been retained as a national vice-president, while Kunwar Basit Ali, currently president of the UP BJP Minority Morcha, has been elevated to the national level.