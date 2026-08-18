173 UP villages flood-hit; more than 4,000 people shifted to safer locations

LUCKNOW: A total of 173 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The flood situation is currently normal and under control, and district administrations have been kept fully active to shift flood-affected people to safer locations and provide them with food, medical care and essential relief material, he said.

In a statement, the Office of State Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod said, "So far, 173 villages in 13 districts have been affected by floods. These include Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Unnao."

Around 13,058 hectares of area and 84,362 people have been affected.

The Control Room of the Relief Commissioner's Office is maintaining continuous contact with flood-affected districts to monitor the situation, while complaints and information received on the 1070 helpline are being acted upon promptly.

More than 4,800 flood-affected people have already been shifted to safer locations.

Relief Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the flood situation and the relief and rescue operations on Tuesday, his office said.