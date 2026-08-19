ED Raids Azam Khan-Linked Jauhar University, 10 Locations Across UP and Delhi Searched

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday stepped up its probe against jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, conducting searches at around 10 locations linked to him, his trust and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The searches began early in the morning and covered premises in Rampur and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, besides Delhi. The Jauhar University campus in Rampur and the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, associated with Khan, are among the locations being searched.

The operation is part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation being conducted by the ED's Lucknow zonal office under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Multiple ED teams are carrying out the searches with assistance from local police and security personnel.

What is the ED probing?

According to officials, the investigation centres on allegations that government contract funds were diverted through private contractors and subsequently routed towards the trust and the university.

The agency is examining financial transactions involving certain contractors who allegedly benefited from government contracts and later transferred funds to the trust or university in the form of donations or payments linked to construction work.

The searches are aimed at tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and collecting financial records, documents and digital evidence that could establish the flow and utilisation of the funds.

The ED is also examining whether funds allegedly diverted from government contracts were used in the creation of assets associated with the university and the trust.