Lucknow banker kills wife, sister; uploads WhatsApp status before shooting himself

A bank employee allegedly shot dead his wife, a bank official, and his sister before shooting himself in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area around 12:15 pm on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place outside an ICICI Bank branch in Gomti Nagar, where the woman, identified as Divya Mishra (37), worked as a relationship manager.

According to police, she was in her car when her husband, Manak Mishra, who was allegedly waiting in an autorickshaw, called her outside and shot her before fleeing the spot.

Police said the accused was reportedly experiencing marital discord with Divya.

According to multiple reports, the accused had uploaded a WhatsApp status about his wife's murder and his plan to die by suicide, also stating that he would kill his sister. In the post, he reportedly wrote, “Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything.”