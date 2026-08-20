UP Additional district judge stripped of 100 pending murder cases after 22 death sentences in four months

Lucknow: About 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar of a fast track court in Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh have been transferred to a different judge, purportedly in view of his track record of awarding death sentences to 22 persons during the last four months.

The cases, involving offences punishable with death or life imprisonment, were transferred to the court of District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh, said a government counsel.

It may be recalled that Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had earlier been in the news for passing an order to conduct a court monitored videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi in 2022.

A resident of Lucknow, Diwakar, 46, started his career as an additional civil judge in Azamgarh in 2009. He was then elevated as a civil judge in Sultanpur in May 2015 and as a judicial magistrate about five months later.

On August 13, he awarded death sentences to four persons in a 12 year old murder case. He also imposed a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh on the convicts, Ramvir, Rajiv, Rahul and Harender Kumar, after holding them guilty of murdering Pawan Kumar.

The accused had entered Kumar's house and opened fire during an attack allegedly stemming from an old rivalry in Shamli district on July 14, 2014.

Kumar was killed in the firing, while his brother, Ashok Kumar, sustained bullet injuries.