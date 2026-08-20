Uttar Pradesh govt issues 14-point checklist for 40,000 schools after student protests

LUCKNOW: Following a series of student protests over the alleged lack of infrastructure and teaching staff, the Uttar Pradesh Education Department has issued a 14-point checklist for nearly 40,000 basic and secondary schools across the state.
The department has also directed officials to verify the issues raised by students and address them. Young officers have been deputed to interact with protesting schoolchildren.
The checklist includes inspection of drinking water, toilets, electricity supply, safety measures and the quality of food served under the PM Poshan scheme.
Student protests have been reported from several districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Hamirpur and Kannauj, over the alleged shortage of basic facilities and teachers.
The government has directed officials to promptly verify complaints received through social media, mass media or any other platform. The authenticity and factual status of complaints will be shared through the social media handles of the respective district magistrates.
The instructions have been sent to divisional and district-level education officials for strict compliance.
Officials have been asked to conduct surprise inspections to ensure schools have essential facilities and to use composite grants for minor repairs and maintenance.
The department has also directed schools to ensure the availability of uniforms, regular attendance of teachers and uninterrupted teaching and learning activities.
Special emphasis has been placed on maintaining cleanliness and preventing waterlogging during the monsoon. Development department teams will inspect school premises, and deficiencies will be addressed at the local level.
Officials have also been directed to identify and address safety risks on roads leading to schools.
The department has ordered regular monitoring of construction work in schools to ensure quality and asked School Management Committees (SMCs) to remain involved in maintaining day-to-day standards.
A separate checklist has been issued for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. It includes a secure environment, women security guards, hygienic toilets, medical facilities and visits by women doctors.
Officials have also been asked to ensure that girls receive quality meals under the PM Poshan scheme and that students' safety, privacy and dignity are protected.
The department has directed schools to maintain regular communication with parents, teachers, education officials, SMC members and students. Parent-Teacher Association meetings are to be held regularly, and parents must be informed about students' academic progress, attendance and behaviour.