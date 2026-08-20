Uttar Pradesh govt issues 14-point checklist for 40,000 schools after student protests

LUCKNOW: Following a series of student protests over the alleged lack of infrastructure and teaching staff, the Uttar Pradesh Education Department has issued a 14-point checklist for nearly 40,000 basic and secondary schools across the state.

The department has also directed officials to verify the issues raised by students and address them. Young officers have been deputed to interact with protesting schoolchildren.

The checklist includes inspection of drinking water, toilets, electricity supply, safety measures and the quality of food served under the PM Poshan scheme.

Student protests have been reported from several districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Hamirpur and Kannauj, over the alleged shortage of basic facilities and teachers.

The government has directed officials to promptly verify complaints received through social media, mass media or any other platform. The authenticity and factual status of complaints will be shared through the social media handles of the respective district magistrates.

The instructions have been sent to divisional and district-level education officials for strict compliance.

Officials have been asked to conduct surprise inspections to ensure schools have essential facilities and to use composite grants for minor repairs and maintenance.

The department has also directed schools to ensure the availability of uniforms, regular attendance of teachers and uninterrupted teaching and learning activities.