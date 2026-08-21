Champat Rai-Nripendra Misra face-off: Who called the shots in Ram Mandir construction?

AYODHYA: Who really called the shots while the Ram Mandir was being built—Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, or former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who headed the temple's construction committee?
That question has moved to centre stage after Rai accused Misra of ignoring the advice of other members, taking key decisions according to his own preferences and choosing people for important positions during the construction of the temple.
The allegations are significant not simply because they pit two senior figures associated with the Ram Mandir project against each other, but because they expose a larger fault line within the institution: where did the authority of the Trust end and the authority of the construction committee begin?
Rai's nine-page statement is particularly notable because it does not deny Misra's importance. In fact, it credits the former IAS officer with playing a crucial role in executing the temple project, coordinating experts and agencies and keeping construction on track.
So the dispute is less about whether Misra had influence and more about how far that influence extended.
Two power centres
Rai and Misra brought very different credentials to the Ram Mandir project.
Rai is a veteran of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and has been closely associated with the organisational machinery behind the campaign for decades. Misra came from the highest levels of the bureaucracy and was brought in to provide professional oversight to a project whose scale and complexity were unprecedented.
Senior journalist Ram Naresh Tiwari, who has closely followed the Ayodhya movement and the temple project, says the present friction needs to be viewed against this contrasting background. Rai's influence comes from the movement and its organisational history, while Misra's authority came from his administrative experience and responsibility for executing the project.
That created a natural division of influence—but also the potential for overlap.
Rai's counterattack
Rai's latest statement appears to challenge precisely that overlap.
According to his account, Misra played a decisive role in choosing key agencies and experts involved in the construction. Larsen & Toubro was selected for construction, while Tata Consulting Engineers was associated with project management. Rai has also alleged that Misra selected people according to his preference and did not always accept suggestions from other members.
The allegation is important because the Ram Mandir project was being executed not by a private company but under a Trust created specifically to manage the temple and its associated activities.
In such a structure, major decisions are expected to have a documented institutional process.
The question that follows Rai's allegations is straightforward: were these decisions the outcome of collective deliberation, or did the chairman of the construction committee have the final say in practice?
That question cannot be answered merely through competing statements. The minutes of meetings, appointment records and decision-making procedures would provide the real picture.
Donation row adds a new layer
The Rai-Misra face-off comes after the controversy over alleged irregularities involving temple donations and related material.
Misra had publicly argued for strengthening the temple's administrative structure and had suggested that the scale of operations required a professional full-time CEO or administrator.
The position was significant. The temple is rapidly evolving from a construction site into one of India's biggest pilgrimage and religious institutions, with thousands of devotees, large-scale donations, security requirements and an expanding infrastructure ecosystem.
But the controversy has now turned the spotlight back on the functioning of the existing structure.
If the construction phase allowed substantial authority to be concentrated around a project chairman because of the need for quick decisions, can the same model work once the temple becomes a permanent institution?
Misra's contribution is not in dispute
Rai's criticism does not amount to a rejection of Misra's contribution.
His own statement reportedly credits Misra with helping coordinate the technical and administrative machinery behind the construction and with bringing experts and agencies into the project.
That makes the present confrontation more nuanced.
Rai appears to be drawing a distinction between effective leadership and unchecked authority.
Misra's supporters can point to the speed and scale of construction as evidence that strong centralised project management worked. Rai's argument, on the other hand, raises the issue of whether institutional consultation was given adequate weight.
Senior journalist Ram Naresh Tiwari sees the latest development as significant because the dispute brings into the open questions that had largely remained within the Trust's internal functioning.
For Ayodhya, this is an important shift.
For decades, the political battle was over the Ram Janmabhoomi site. After the Supreme Court verdict and construction of the temple, the nature of the contest has changed.
The next battle: control of the institution
The temple is now moving towards a different phase.
The challenge will no longer be simply to construct the shrine. It will be to run a massive religious complex—manage donations, devotees, security, infrastructure, cultural projects and the expanding ecosystem around the temple.
That makes the question of institutional authority more important than ever.
Will the Trust operate through clearly defined powers, recorded decisions and professional administration? Or will individual functionaries continue to exercise influence based on their stature and past contribution?
The answer could determine the next chapter of the Ram Mandir story.
For now, Rai's allegations have brought an internal power equation into public view.
The question is no longer only who helped build the Ram Mandir. The more consequential question is: who had the power to decide—and who was accountable for those decisions?