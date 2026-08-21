Champat Rai-Nripendra Misra face-off: Who called the shots in Ram Mandir construction?

AYODHYA: Who really called the shots while the Ram Mandir was being built—Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, or former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who headed the temple's construction committee?

That question has moved to centre stage after Rai accused Misra of ignoring the advice of other members, taking key decisions according to his own preferences and choosing people for important positions during the construction of the temple.

The allegations are significant not simply because they pit two senior figures associated with the Ram Mandir project against each other, but because they expose a larger fault line within the institution: where did the authority of the Trust end and the authority of the construction committee begin?

Rai's nine-page statement is particularly notable because it does not deny Misra's importance. In fact, it credits the former IAS officer with playing a crucial role in executing the temple project, coordinating experts and agencies and keeping construction on track.

So the dispute is less about whether Misra had influence and more about how far that influence extended.