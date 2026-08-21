Debate over Vande Mataram 'not right', focus on public issues: Mayawati to Centre, states

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday said the political debate over whether the full version of Vande Mataram should be sung was “not right”, and urged governments and political parties to focus on issues of public interest, particularly youth unemployment.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the law recently passed by Parliament on the singing of Vande Mataram was not the first instance of such a change. She alleged that successive governments often amend laws enacted by their predecessors to serve political interests or divert public attention from their shortcomings.

“The ongoing politics in the country right now regarding whether to sing the full Vande Mataram, just the first two stanzas, or not sing it at all is not right,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Mayawati said the Centre, State governments and political parties should instead focus on youth unemployment and concerns affecting students and Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha.

She also drew attention to severe floods in parts of the country and the resulting loss of life and property, saying several other pressing issues required immediate attention.