Rains hit normal life in Varanasi; cremations, Ganga Aarti move to rooftops

LUCKNOW: The rising waters of the holy river Ganga amid heavy and incessant rain have disrupted life at Varanasi’s historic ghats, with cremations moving to rooftops and boat services being suspended.

At one of Varanasi’s oldest cremation grounds, Manikarnika Ghat, cremations are being performed on rooftops as the water has inundated the lower portions.

As per members of the Dom community, which performs the cremations, there is currently no queue of dead bodies for cremations, but if the number rises, the situation could become challenging.

Located beside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Manikarnika sees around 100 bodies brought for cremation daily, with rituals continuing round the clock.

The rising river has also made it harder for families arriving from other districts and states to perform the last rites of their relatives.

In the wake of the suspension of boat services, Varanasi Boat Association’s organisational secretary Shambhu Sahani said the water level had been rising continuously for the past week and boat movement had become risky.

The local boatmen claim that the river was flowing very close to the danger mark. However, the suspension of boat operations has hit businesses, including tea stalls and other vendors.

There are around 2,800 small and large boats operating on the river. “Around 3 lakh families have been hit by the rainfall,” adds a boatman.