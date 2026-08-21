UP woman jumps on tracks to save son from ending life; gets run over by train

BHADOHI: A 46-year-old woman was run over by a train as she tried to save her 20-year-old son attempting to die by suicide after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Indira Mill railway crossing in the Kotwali area of Bhadohi late Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumari. Her son, Vishal Rajbhar, was admitted to the district hospital with injuries and later referred to the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, police said.

Kotwali SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said Kumari, a resident of Chakbhuindhar village, had gone to a private nursing home in the city to meet her elder daughter Pushpa Rajbhar, who recently gave birth to a boy. Vishal accompanied her.