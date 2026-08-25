Uttar Pradesh

'Hijab not essential to Islam,' says Allahabad HC as it rejects UP student's plea

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a Class XI student’s plea to wear a hijab at school, ruling it is not an essential religious practice and upholding the school’s uniform policy.
The petition was opposed by the school administration, the Uttar Pradesh government and the CBSE.
The petition was opposed by the school administration, the Uttar Pradesh government and the CBSE.File photo | AFP
TNIE online desk
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The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Class XI student of Tagore Public School, Prayagraj, challenging the school’s uniform policy and seeking permission to wear a headscarf (hijab), according to NDTV.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices JJ Munir and Indrajit Shukla reportedly held that an unaided private educational institution has the authority to prescribe and enforce a uniform dress code on its premises. It observed that permitting individual students to modify the prescribed uniform based on personal or religious preferences could undermine the purpose of a uniform and institutional discipline.

The bench also found that the petitioner had not produced sufficient factual or legal material to establish that wearing a headscarf is an essential religious practice in Islam. The court further noted that no other student in the school, including students from the same community, was wearing a headscarf.

The petition was opposed by the school administration, the Uttar Pradesh government and the CBSE.

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