NSG’s 7th regional hub set to open in Ayodhya by September end

NEW DELHI: The National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite federal counter-terrorism force, is set to open its seventh regional hub in Ayodhya by the end of September, with the facility expected to strengthen the country’s emergency response to terrorist attacks across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, officials said.

The new hub will have a defined area of responsibility covering Uttar Pradesh as well as parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and other strategically important regions. Once operational, NSG commandos stationed at Ayodhya will remain available round the clock to respond swiftly to major terror incidents and other exceptional security contingencies.

Officials familiar with the preparations said the infrastructure and other arrangements for the new facility are nearly complete. The formal opening date is expected to be announced after the necessary clearances from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre.

“If things go as per schedule, the seventh regional hub of the NSG will be opened by the end of September,” an official said, adding that the facility would strengthen the country’s security architecture in line with the Centre’s vision of an integrated and impregnable security grid.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the inauguration. He had announced the establishment of the Ayodhya hub while addressing the NSG’s 41st Foundation Day celebrations at Manesar in October last year.

An NSG team headed by an officer in the rank of Group Commandant will be deployed at the Ayodhya facility and remain available 24x7, 365 days a year, the officials said. The deployment is expected to significantly reduce the time required to mobilise specialised counter-terror personnel to incidents in the region.