Rising humid heat in Lucknow could drive 4,000 heat-related deaths a year by 2050

Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow is facing increasing humid heat, with rising temperatures and humidity combining to make conditions feel more intense and raise health risks, according to an analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The analysis of daily weather data from 2015 to 2024 warned that if humid heat conditions continue to worsen, around 4,000 people could die annually in Lucknow from heat-related causes by 2050.

Former India Meteorological Department director general KJ Ramesh said global warming has led to rising temperatures as well as increasing humidity, particularly across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

“Lucknow is located in the heart of the Indo-Gangetic plains. The low elevation and basin-like geographical features of the region allow air to remain stagnant, retaining moisture,” he said, adding that high humidity further intensifies heat-related health risks.

According to the CEEW analysis, Lucknow experienced 289 days of hot and severely humid conditions between 2015 and 2024, when the maximum temperature reached at least 35 degrees Celsius and humidity was 60 per cent or higher.

The trend has become more pronounced in recent years. Lucknow recorded 123 humid heat days between 2015 and 2019, an average of 24.6 days a year, compared with 166 days between 2020 and 2024. The year 2020 recorded the highest number, with 45 such days.