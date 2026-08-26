Samajwadi Party promises 'Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana' if voted to power in 2027 UP Assembly polls

LUCKNOW: Linking the 'A' in PDA to 'Aadhi Aabadi' in its quest to get the support of women voters during the upcoming UP assembly polls due early next year, the Samajwadi Party, on Wednesday, said it would implement the 'Stree Samman Samridhhi Yojna' to improve women's access to education and employment opportunities if it is voted to power in 2027.

Addressing a press conference alongside party president Akhilesh Yadav, MP Dimple Yadav said "Women's power will develop not merely by talking about it, but by giving women true representation. Respect and prosperity of every woman included in the PDA as "Aadhi Abadi" is our resolve."

Explaining the name of the scheme, Dimple Yadav said the word 'Stree' had been chosen as it represented the gender without restricting it to any particular age group.

"While words such as girl, young woman or woman indicate an age bracket, the word 'Stree' represents a gender and, therefore, the scheme can apply to women of every age," she said.

She said 'Samman' was placed before 'Samriddhi' because respect should be the foremost guarantee for every woman, irrespective of her social or economic status.

"She deserves respect simply because she is a woman. Social empowerment and strengthening her position require respect even before prosperity," Dimple Yadav said.

The SP MP said economic empowerment was equally important as it enabled women to become self-reliant and contribute financially to their families, thereby increasing their equality within the household.

"The economic strength of a woman itself is her empowerment," she said.