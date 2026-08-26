Violent clash over Ambedkar statue installation injures eight in UP's Budaun

Seven police personnel and a villager were injured after a violent clash broke out in Sikri village of Budaun district on Tuesday evening over the proposed installation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on government land.

According to reports, a group of residents attempted to install the statue on Gram Samaj land without prior administrative permission. Police and local administrative officials held discussions with the villagers for nearly 12 to 13 hours, urging them to follow the legal process and suggesting alternative locations for the statue.

The situation deteriorated around 7:30 p.m. as darkness fell, when a group allegedly began pelting stones at police and administrative teams. Officials said women and children were present during the confrontation. The attack left seven police personnel, including Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava, injured. One villager was also hurt.

More than 10 vehicles were reportedly damaged in the violence, including police vehicles, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) truck and an ambulance.

To prevent further tension, authorities secured the Ambedkar statue and shifted it to the local Tehsil complex. Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said seven people had been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

A large police contingent has been deployed in Sikri village to maintain law and order. Officials said the situation is currently under control and gradually returning to normal. Police are also examining drone footage and gathering local intelligence to identify others allegedly involved in the violence.

Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and said further action will be taken against those found responsible for the attack and vandalism.

(With inputs from PTI)