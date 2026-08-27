Two pilots killed as private training aircraft crashes in Kanpur

A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed on Thursday after a training aircraft crashed near the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur, a senior police official said.

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off around 11:30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told news agency PTI.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Instructor Sachin Bhatia, from Gujarat, and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari, from Karnataka, died in the crash, Lal said. Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and secured the wreckage for investigation.