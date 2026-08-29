Nepal flash flood tragedy echoes in UP as river Gandak brings 10 bodies downstream

Lucknow: The downstream of river Gandak in eatsern UP is giving grim reminders of Nepal tragedy by bringing bodies of the flash flood vicitims into Uttar Pradesh.
So far 10 bodies have been recovered from the river in Maharajganj and Kushinagar disitricts over the past two days, with authorities yet to identify the deceased or trace their families.
Notably, originating from Nepal, river Gandak flows into India.
As per official sources, all the deceased recovered from Gandak downstream were natives of Nepal and were adults. The bodies were bloated and in the advanced state of decomposition.
The bodies were taken to mortuaries in Maharajganj and Kushinagar, where they would be kept for 72 hours, said the district administration authorities.
The details of jewellery and other belongings found on the bodies were recorded along with distinctive physical features such as tattoos and other identifying marks were recorded by the officuals concerned.
Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated in nearby areas.
According ADM Maharajganj, four of the bodies — three women and a young man — had been found in the district.
“If no one comes forward during the next 72-hour period, further action will be taken in accordance with government guidelines,” Kumar said.
A report on the recoveries was alo sent to the state government and was expected to be forwarded to the central government for further information and necessary action.
As per the disaster management experts based in Kushinagar, six bodies — three men and three women-- were recovered from the downsyream of Gandak.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the flood battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are working alongside the district administration and police in the affected areas of Maharajganj and Kushinagar.
However, as per official sources, immediate flood threat had eased as water levels had receded but the residents were adviced to stay away from rivers and low-lying areas.
Besides, the bodies, the River Gandak is also bringing other items, including vehicles, household goods, gas cylinders, drums, furniture, logs and other debris, along with it.
A large number of villagers were seen gathering along the river to retrieve articles being washed ashore. The administration has appealed to people not to enter the river to collect the items and instead inform officials if they spot objects floating downstream.