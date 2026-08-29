Nepal flash flood tragedy echoes in UP as river Gandak brings 10 bodies downstream

Lucknow: The downstream of river Gandak in eatsern UP is giving grim reminders of Nepal tragedy by bringing bodies of the flash flood vicitims into Uttar Pradesh.

So far 10 bodies have been recovered from the river in Maharajganj and Kushinagar disitricts over the past two days, with authorities yet to identify the deceased or trace their families.

Notably, originating from Nepal, river Gandak flows into India.

As per official sources, all the deceased recovered from Gandak downstream were natives of Nepal and were adults. The bodies were bloated and in the advanced state of decomposition.

The bodies were taken to mortuaries in Maharajganj and Kushinagar, where they would be kept for 72 hours, said the district administration authorities.

The details of jewellery and other belongings found on the bodies were recorded along with distinctive physical features such as tattoos and other identifying marks were recorded by the officuals concerned.

Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated in nearby areas.

According ADM Maharajganj, four of the bodies — three women and a young man — had been found in the district.

“If no one comes forward during the next 72-hour period, further action will be taken in accordance with government guidelines,” Kumar said.

A report on the recoveries was alo sent to the state government and was expected to be forwarded to the central government for further information and necessary action.

As per the disaster management experts based in Kushinagar, six bodies — three men and three women-- were recovered from the downsyream of Gandak.