She sought leave for treatment, then died: Two UP cops suspended in Basti

Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables have been suspended in Basti district following the death of their 28-year-old colleague, Kesari Verma, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a scooter accident earlier this month.

Verma, a 2018-batch woman constable posted at Lalganj police station, suffered a serious head injury in the accident on August 22. While initial medical scans reportedly did not indicate any major complications and she subsequently returned to work, her condition later deteriorated.

According to her husband, Nagendra Verma, who is also a police constable, Kesari sought leave to undergo further medical treatment after her condition worsened. She submitted her medical documents and leave application to two colleagues, Constables Abbas Ali and Deepak Mishra.

The two constables have since been suspended for allegedly failing to forward her leave application to senior officers, which, according to the allegations, delayed her access to further medical care.

Police have ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is being conducted by the Circle Officer of Harraiya to establish the sequence of events and examine the allegations of negligence.

The inquiry will determine whether the leave application was withheld and whether the alleged lapse contributed to the delay in Verma receiving timely medical treatment.