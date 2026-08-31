UP's Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section converted to broad gauge, electrified at Rs 730 crore

NEW DELHI: The 56.15-km Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich railway section in Uttar Pradesh has been converted to broad gauge and electrified, bringing it into the wider broad-gauge railway network and improving connectivity to Bahraich, Risiya, Matera, Nanpara, Babaganj and Nepalganj Road stations.

The metre-gauge section, originally constructed in 1886, was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. Jagdambika Pal, Member of Parliament from Domariyaganj, Dr Anand Kumar Gond, Member of Parliament from Bahraich, and other dignitaries were also present.

The gauge conversion and electrification project was completed at an approximate cost of Rs 730 crore. Four existing train services have also been extended to Nepalganj Road as part of efforts to improve passenger connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vaishnaw said the conversion of the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich section had connected the area to the wider railway network of the country. He added that the broad-gauge conversion programme was nearing completion across the country.

The programme began with a tribute to the victims of the recent floods in Nepal, with those attending observing two minutes of silence.

Expressing concern over the situation in neighbouring Nepal, Vaishnaw said India and Nepal share strong cultural ties. He expressed condolences to the families affected by the natural disaster and said the Government of India was making every possible effort to provide assistance.

Vaishnaw said the Railways had also been making arrangements for passengers rescued from affected areas and reaching India. He said the Railways had arranged special coaches and other necessary facilities to help them reach their destinations.

The Railway Board, he added, was working in coordination with railway zones, district and state authorities and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe movement and return of passengers affected by the situation in Nepal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over the recent natural disaster in Nepal. He said the tragedy had affected not only the friendly nation of Nepal but also people in several countries, including India, and conveyed his condolences to the families who had lost their members in the disaster.

To further strengthen passenger connectivity, the Ministry of Railways has approved the extension of the 14213/14214 Varanasi-Bahraich Express, 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express and two pairs of Gonda-Bahraich services — 75109/75110 and 75111/75112 — to Nepalganj Road.

The extended services will provide passengers from Nepalganj Road and surrounding areas with direct rail connectivity to Gonda, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and other major cities.

The move fulfils a long-standing demand from residents of the region and is expected to improve access to major urban and economic centres. The enhanced connectivity will also benefit people from neighbouring Nepal, particularly those travelling to and from the border region for employment, education, healthcare, trade and other purposes.

UP CM Adityanath said the inauguration of the rail section and the launch of the four extended train services marked the fulfilment of a decades-old dream for the people of the region.

He said the new rail connectivity would strengthen links between Bahraich, Rupaidiha and Nepalganj and provide greater convenience to people on both sides of the border.