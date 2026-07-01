Five killed as sleeper bus plunges off Agra–Lucknow Expressway after collision with car in Uttar Pradesh

UNNAO: Five people, including two children, were killed and eight others injured after a private sleeper bus collided with a car and plunged off the Agra–Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 4.30 am near Devkhari village under the Bangarmau police station area at kilometre marker 230 of the expressway.

According to police, the bus, travelling from Haryana to Bihar, collided head-on with an Ertiga car coming from the opposite direction. The impact caused the bus driver to lose control, after which the vehicle broke through the expressway barrier and fell onto the road below. The car was extensively damaged.