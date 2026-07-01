Prayagraj POCSO court awards death sentence to accused for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl

LUCKNOW: The POCSO court awarded a death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a 3-year-old girl in Prayagraj. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused Gagan Kumar and two other persons convicted for the murder of the victim.

Delivering the verdict, the POCSO court judge, Vinod Kumar Chaurasia, said that the brutality against the innocent victim was a threat to society.

“This case is extremely cruel, inhumane, and shocking for society. The accused has zero chance of reform. The culprit deserves the death penalty," wrote the judge.

The court awarded a death sentence for both offences under Sections 376A (rape resulting in death) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's legal heirs. During the investigation, the police inspected the scene, collected scientific and forensic evidence, and conducted the postmortem examination of the victim.

Medical examinations indicated rape and strangulation.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge-sheet against the accused in court under Sections 376A and 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

During the trial, the prosecution presented a total of 13 witnesses, including the victim's father, mother, grandmother, the doctor who performed the postmortem, and the investigating officer.

The court thoroughly examined the oral, medical, scientific, documentary, and circumstantial evidence.

The court found the evidence presented by the prosecution to be consistent, credible, and sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accused was, subsequently, sentenced on June 29, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the court had reserved its verdict on June 8 after completion of arguments. It had convicted the accused on June 22.