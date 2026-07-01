UPTET 2026: Nearly 20 lakh candidates to appear across 60 districts, tight security in place

Nearly 20 lakh candidates will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026, to be held from July 2 to 4 at 955 examination centres across 60 districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission said on Wednesday.

The UPTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates seeking appointment as teachers in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools in Uttar Pradesh.

To accommodate the large number of candidates, the examination will be conducted in five shifts over three days. According to the commission, 19,94,661 candidates have registered for the test.

Candidates appearing for the upper primary level will take the examination in both shifts on July 2 and the first shift on July 3, while those appearing for the primary level will write the test in the second shift on July 3 and the first shift on July 4.