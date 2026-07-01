'We will fulfil resolve for social justice': Rahul greets Akhilesh on 53rd birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his 53rd birthday, and said together they will fulfil the resolve for social justice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Yadav on his birthday, and vowed to jointly continue advancing the cause of social justice, inclusive development, and the strengthening of democracy and the Constitution.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Many happy returns of the day, @yadavakhilesh ji. Together, we will fulfil the resolve for social justice through the participation of the PDA (Pichra, Dalit, Alpasankhyak)."

"Best wishes for good health and a happy life," he said.

Yadav, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017, turned 53 on Wednesday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and national president of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav. I wish you a bright future, excellent health, and a long life."

"Together, we will continue to advance the cause of social justice, inclusive development, and the strengthening of democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

(With inputs from PTI)