Ayodhya administration issues show-cause notice for building belonging to wife of accused in Ram Temple case

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has begun action against properties linked to those accused in the Ram temple donation theft case by issuing a show-cause notice over an under-construction house allegedly built in violation of building rules.

The notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of arrested accused Lavkush Mishra, over an under-construction house. She has been given 15 days to explain why action should not be taken for violating building bylaws. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, demolition proceedings may follow.

The double-storey house is being built on a 1,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya. Sources said the land was purchased on October 16, 2025, for Rs 8.8 lakh and is now valued at around Rs 25 lakh. Construction began after a Bhoomi Pujan held in February this year.

Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the notice. "A notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, regarding violation of the development authority laws in the construction of their premises."

ADA Vice-Chairperson Anuraj Jain said the authority's engineering team found violations during an inspection. “The notice was served earlier this week on Mishra family and they have been given time to explain why further proceedings shall not be initiated against them for violating the building bylaws. Further course of action would be decided once we get their response,” said Jain.