Ayodhya administration issues demolition notice for building belonging to wife of accused in Ram Temple case

LUCKNOW: The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has begun action against properties linked to those accused in the Ram temple donation theft case by issuing a show-cause notice over an under-construction house allegedly built in violation of building rules.
The notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of arrested accused Lavkush Mishra, over an under-construction house. She has been given 15 days to explain why action should not be taken for violating building bylaws. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, demolition proceedings may follow.
The double-storey house is being built on a 1,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya. Sources said the land was purchased on October 16, 2025, for Rs 8.8 lakh and is now valued at around Rs 25 lakh. Construction began after a Bhoomi Pujan held in February this year.
Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Rakesh Kumar Mishra confirmed the notice. "A notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, regarding violation of the development authority laws in the construction of their premises."
ADA Vice-Chairperson Anuraj Jain said the authority's engineering team found violations during an inspection. “The notice was served earlier this week on Mishra family and they have been given time to explain why further proceedings shall not be initiated against them for violating the building bylaws. Further course of action would be decided once we get their response,” said Jain.
Police had earlier recovered Rs 20.39 lakh from Lavkush Mishra's house during a raid. Sources said similar action may be initiated against properties linked to other accused in the case.
Lavkush Mishra was hired by a private agency engaged by the State Bank of India to count cash collected from the temple's donation boxes.
Meanwhile, sources claimed that the State Bank of India had recommended replacing the temple's donation-counting staff three months before the alleged embezzlement came to light after suspecting money was being siphoned from the donation boxes. The outsourcing agency had begun the replacement process, but Trust officials allegedly intervened and stopped it. The workers were hired through an outsourcing agency on monthly salaries of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, bank sources claimed.
Amid the investigation, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made frisking mandatory for all temple staff while entering and leaving the temple complex. Earlier, employees underwent only biometric and facial recognition checks at entry, with no routine frisking during exit. Guidelines for donation-counting staff also required frisking after duty and wearing pocketless clothes, but these measures were allegedly not followed.