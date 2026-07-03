Five killed, 11 injured as speeding truck rams stationary UPSRTC bus in Etah

Five people were killed and 11 others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into a stationary Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on the Etah-Aliganj road late Thursday night, officials said.

The accident occurred near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area after the Etah depot bus, which was travelling from Farrukhabad to Delhi, developed a mechanical fault and was pulled over for repairs.

"The UPSRTC bus of the Etah depot was on its way from Farrukhabad to Delhi when it developed a mechanical fault around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Keelarmau village in the Bagwala area."

Several passengers had stepped out of the bus and were standing nearby when the truck rammed into the parked vehicle from behind, crushing those outside.

"The bus was parked on the roadside for repairs and several passengers had got down and were standing nearby when the speeding canter truck hit the bus from behind, crushing those standing outside," District Magistrate Arvind Singh said.

Four victims, identified as Rajesh (34), Sukhram (42), Shailesh (32) and an unidentified man, died on the spot, while another unidentified victim succumbed to injuries during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

All 11 injured passengers have been admitted to the government medical college. According to Principal Dr Balveer Singh, most of them are out of danger.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and negligent driving by the canter truck driver," Singh added.

(With inputs from PTI)