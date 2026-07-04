Nabin on 2-day UP visit to firm up poll plank

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027, BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to begin a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh from July 4 to 5.

During the visit, he will hold a series of organisational meetings with senior party leaders and office-bearers. He will also interact with BJP public representatives and leaders of the NDA. As a part of his visit, the BJP chief will also address the Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference aimed to strengthen the organisation.

In a statement, the BJP on Friday described Nitin Nabin’s two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh as significant in view of the upcoming elections in the state next year. This will be the BJP chief’s first visit to Uttar Pradesh following the formation of the new state BJP team, which includes several new faces such as Ankur Sharma.

After arriving in Lucknow on Saturday, the BJP chief will proceed directly to the state BJP headquarters, where he will be accorded a grand welcome through a roadshow passing via Alambagh, T N Chaturvedi Chauraha, Charbagh, Deendayal Smritika, Maharana Pratap Chauraha and Burlington Chauraha.

He will also chair an important organisational meeting with state BJP office-bearers.