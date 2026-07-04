SIT report, post of CEO part of agenda at Ram Temple Trust meeting on Monday

AYODHYA: A preliminary SIT report filed on donation theft and a discussion on creation of the post of CEO are part of the agenda of a meeting next week between the members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The meeting scheduled to take place on Monday would be the first time the members would be coming together since allegations of malfeasance in cash and valuables donated to the temple surfaced.

Mani Ramdas Chavni, the ashram of Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, is where the meeting will take place at 3 pm.

According to the agenda seen by PTI, discussions on appointing a CEO to manage the Ram Temple affairs will come up for discussion.

The first of the five-point agenda of the meeting, confirmed by officials Saturday, is a discussion of the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both of whom, along with special invitee Gopal Rao, have been in the eye of the storm since the theft came to the fore.

The meeting is happening amid two parallel investigations into the allegations, one being conducted by a Special Investigation Team, or SIT, whose tenure has been extended till July end, and another by the police.

Both SIT and police have recorded statements of these three senior Trust officials.