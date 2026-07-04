Three injured after cop's gun goes off outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Three people were injured when a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan's carbine accidentally discharged two rounds at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday.

The incident triggered panic in the Godowlia area where the temple is located.

The injured were reported to be flower vendors near Gate No. 4B of the temple. They have been identified as Nikhil Gupta, Ram Babu and Vikas Yadav. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The firearm reportedly went off after the sling of the jawan's service carbine snapped, causing the weapon to fall to the ground.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal said the carbine slipped from the hands of the PAC jawan stationed at the temple's gate 4, resulting in two rounds being fired.

Both bullets hit the ground, but shrapnel struck three garland vendors, Nikki Gupta, Rambabu and Vikas Yadav.

One of the injured sustained injuries to the hand, another to the waist and the third to the leg.

All three were admitted to a hospital and are in stable condition, the officer said.

Senior police and administrative officials visited the site after the incident to inspect the area and review security arrangements. Security across the temple complex and its surrounding areas was later stepped up.

(With inputs from PTI)