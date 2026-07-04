UP Assembly polls 2027: BJP's Nitin Nabin says 'lotus will bloom' again in state

LUCKNOW: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections due early next year, saying the people of the state would once again "make the lotus bloom."
Commencing a two-day visit to Lucknow, Nabin addressed the media at the BJP's state headquarters after an 18-km roadshow from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. He travelled on a specially decorated chariot along with Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.
Thanking party workers for the grand welcome, Nabin said the enthusiasm among the cadre had strengthened his confidence about the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.
"I bow to this land of Lord Ram, land of Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna. This is Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's 'karmabhoomi' and I am confident that the people will vote for the BJP in the Assembly elections next year and the lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh," he said.
At the BJP office, Nabin chaired an organisational meeting, where he stressed the need to further expand and strengthen the party organisation. He urged office-bearers to work continuously to make the organisation stronger.
He also asked all BJP public representatives in Uttar Pradesh, including MPs, MLAs, councillors and district panchayat members, to spend time in villages and ensure that the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government reach every voter.
Claiming that the Opposition had no real issues, Nabin alleged that it was resorting to negative politics to divert public attention. He urged party workers to stay focused on communicating the developmental initiatives of the "double-engine government" and bringing prosperity to people's lives.
Giving what he described as the party's "victory mantra", Nabin asked karyakartas to remain actively connected with their respective areas, districts and organisational responsibilities.
"Before expecting others to honour you, if you develop the habit of taking the first step in showing respect to others, they will naturally be compelled to respect you in return," he said.
He also directed the organisational leadership to hold mandal meetings, district meetings and a state-level meeting of office-bearers every month within the prescribed timeline.
Referring to the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Nabin said booth meetings should be held immediately after every broadcast.
"Our 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. After the programme on that day, a booth meeting must invariably be held at the same venue. I have two requests in this regard. In the week preceding the Sunday on which 'Mann Ki Baat' is held, that is, on the third or fourth Sunday, you should organize a Shakti Kendra meeting to discuss the planning of 'Mann Ki Baat', how many booths will organise it, who will be present where, and other such arrangements to realize our vision of strong booths and strong Shakti Kendras," he said.
Emphasising the importance of booth-level planning, Nabin said strengthening Shakti Kendras was essential for building stronger booths.
"Ensure that 'Mann Ki Baat' is organised at 100 per cent of the booths in your district. Prepare to make every month's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme better than the previous month, and the quality of booth meetings will automatically improve as well," he said.
Calling on the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh BJP team to prepare for the Assembly elections, Nabin urged party workers to immerse themselves in the campaign with complete dedication, commitment and active participation.
Earlier in the day, Nabin, accompanied by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, state ministers and senior party leaders.
Party workers welcomed him at nearly 50 locations along the 18-km route from the airport to the BJP office.
During his two-day visit, Nabin is scheduled to hold meetings with state office-bearers, regional and district presidents, leaders of various BJP frontal organisations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two deputy chief ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, NDA leaders and prominent personalities from different fields.