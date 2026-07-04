UP Assembly polls 2027: BJP's Nitin Nabin says 'lotus will bloom' again in state

LUCKNOW: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would retain power in Uttar Pradesh in the Assembly elections due early next year, saying the people of the state would once again "make the lotus bloom."

Commencing a two-day visit to Lucknow, Nabin addressed the media at the BJP's state headquarters after an 18-km roadshow from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. He travelled on a specially decorated chariot along with Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.

Thanking party workers for the grand welcome, Nabin said the enthusiasm among the cadre had strengthened his confidence about the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"I bow to this land of Lord Ram, land of Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna. This is Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's 'karmabhoomi' and I am confident that the people will vote for the BJP in the Assembly elections next year and the lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

At the BJP office, Nabin chaired an organisational meeting, where he stressed the need to further expand and strengthen the party organisation. He urged office-bearers to work continuously to make the organisation stronger.

He also asked all BJP public representatives in Uttar Pradesh, including MPs, MLAs, councillors and district panchayat members, to spend time in villages and ensure that the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government reach every voter.

Claiming that the Opposition had no real issues, Nabin alleged that it was resorting to negative politics to divert public attention. He urged party workers to stay focused on communicating the developmental initiatives of the "double-engine government" and bringing prosperity to people's lives.

Giving what he described as the party's "victory mantra", Nabin asked karyakartas to remain actively connected with their respective areas, districts and organisational responsibilities.

"Before expecting others to honour you, if you develop the habit of taking the first step in showing respect to others, they will naturally be compelled to respect you in return," he said.

He also directed the organisational leadership to hold mandal meetings, district meetings and a state-level meeting of office-bearers every month within the prescribed timeline.

Referring to the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Nabin said booth meetings should be held immediately after every broadcast.