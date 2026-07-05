Nitin Nabin makes maiden visit to UP with focus on strengthening grassroots-level organisation ahead of 2027 polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin used his maiden organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh to send a clear message that the party has shifted into election mode for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Over two days, Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparedness, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior state leaders, public representatives and NDA allies, and laid down an ambitious roadmap aimed at strengthening the BJP's grassroots network across the state.

Nabin received a grand reception upon his arrival in Lucknow, with BJP workers lining the route from the airport to the state headquarters. The roadshow, marked by over 50 welcome points, was designed to energise the cadre and showcase organisational unity at a time when the party is preparing for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

The BJP president's schedule reflected the party's twin priorities—tightening its organisational machinery and keeping the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) united. Apart from chairing meetings with state office-bearers, district presidents, MPs, MLAs and key organisational functionaries, Nabin held separate interactions with alliance partners, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel. BJP leader Aparna Yadav also met him during the visit.