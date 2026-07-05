Nitin Nabin makes maiden visit to UP with focus on strengthening grassroots-level organisation ahead of 2027 polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin used his maiden organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh to send a clear message that the party has shifted into election mode for the 2027 Assembly polls.
Over two days, Nabin reviewed the party's organisational preparedness, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior state leaders, public representatives and NDA allies, and laid down an ambitious roadmap aimed at strengthening the BJP's grassroots network across the state.
Nabin received a grand reception upon his arrival in Lucknow, with BJP workers lining the route from the airport to the state headquarters. The roadshow, marked by over 50 welcome points, was designed to energise the cadre and showcase organisational unity at a time when the party is preparing for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.
The BJP president's schedule reflected the party's twin priorities—tightening its organisational machinery and keeping the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) united. Apart from chairing meetings with state office-bearers, district presidents, MPs, MLAs and key organisational functionaries, Nabin held separate interactions with alliance partners, including Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel. BJP leader Aparna Yadav also met him during the visit.
Speaking after his meeting, Rajbhar said discussions revolved around strengthening coordination within the NDA and ensuring that every alliance partner worked together for the 2027 election. He maintained that there were no differences within the coalition and asserted that all constituents would contest the next Assembly polls together.
Ashish Patel said the BJP leadership sought suggestions from allies on expanding the alliance's reach and improving coordination at the grassroots.
According to him, discussions also focused on booth-level mobilisation and ensuring that the NDA's social coalition remained intact in Uttar Pradesh.
At the organisational meeting, Nabin instructed party leaders to intensify grassroots outreach and institutionalise monthly meetings at every level—from booth committees and Shakti Kendras to mandals, districts and the state unit. He emphasised that a strong organisational structure, rather than dependence on individual leaders alone, would be the BJP's biggest strength in 2027.
He also directed leaders to remain connected with people throughout the year instead of becoming active only during elections.
According to party leaders present at the meeting, Nabin stressed expanding outreach among youth, women, beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, first-time voters and socially backward communities. He also encouraged greater use of social media to communicate the achievements of both the Narendra Modi-led Union government and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.
The visit came barely days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed BJP workers in Lucknow, indicating that the party has begun executing a coordinated campaign for the Assembly elections almost a year in advance.
Unlike Shah's public political messaging, Nabin's visit focused largely on strengthening the party organisation and ensuring coordination between the government, the organisation and NDA allies.
Political observers believe the meetings with Rajbhar and Patel were particularly significant as both leaders command influence among sections of non-Yadav OBC voters—a constituency that has remained central to the BJP's electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh. With the Samajwadi Party attempting to consolidate backward classes, Dalits and minorities through its PDA campaign, the BJP is keen to ensure that its own social coalition remains intact.
Aparna Yadav's meeting with the BJP president also attracted attention, reflecting her increasing role within the party since joining the BJP. Though no official details of the interaction were disclosed, it added to the day's political significance.
Nabin's visit ended with a clear organisational message: the BJP intends to fight the 2027 election through relentless grassroots mobilisation, close coordination with its allies and sustained engagement with voters long before the formal campaign begins.