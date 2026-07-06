Two minors rape eight-year-old in UP's Shamli

Two minor boys were arrested after they allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl playing near her house on Sunday, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the two boys allegedly lured her with chips to a nearby secluded spot and raped her, police said.

Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said a case has been registered against the two minor boys under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Both the accused have been taken into police custody, the officer said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)