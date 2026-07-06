UP Cabinet approves 28 vital proposals, including renaming of Jalalabad city as Parashurampuri

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly polls, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet renamed Jalalabad city in Shahjahanpur district as Parashurampuri.

The proposal got the cabinet approval on Monday, with the Jalalabad Nagar Palika Parishad also becoming the Parashurampuri Nagar Palika Parishad.

While briefing the media persons, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, who himself hails from Shahjahanpur and has been representing the Shahjahanpur assembly segment for the last nine consecutive terms, said that the renaming of Jalalabad is a demand that has been pending for years.

Khanna said that the city was renamed Parashurampuri as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Parashuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The state government had received the proposal to rename Jalalabad on April 24, 2025. Subsequently, the state government approached the Centre on June 27, 2025, seeking permission for the name change.

The centre responded with a 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) to the Uttar Pradesh government on August 19, 2025.