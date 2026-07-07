Ayodhya row: Yogi says Congress, SP 'attack Sanatan faith' but stay silent on alleged Waqf land irregularities

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of making "mischievous attempts" to attack India's Sanatan faith and questioned their silence over alleged irregularities related to Waqf land.

Addressing a gathering in Pratapgarh, the Chief Minister alleged that the Opposition had reduced its politics to "only two issues" and accused it of practising double standards on matters related to Ayodhya and religious institutions.

"I want to ask the people of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress: regarding the alleged theft in Ayodhya, over which you are making a mockery of Hindu faith, tell me, did you speak up even once about thousands of hectares of land, both within the state and across the country, were sold off in the name of the Waqf," he said.

He added, "This land belonged to the poor and the weaker sections of society. This was land that could have been allotted to the poor via leases, where convention centres could have been built; where shops and commercial establishments could have been created for poor traders."