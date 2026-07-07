Ram temple row: Congress accuses BJP-RSS of 'whitewashing theft', says PM must break 'silence'

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-RSS of "whitewashing" the theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in order to protect the "real culprits", and demanded that the details of all donations be made public as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his "silence" on this issue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the "theft" of donations at the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a "grave betrayal of the faith" of crores of people of the country.

"The people of the country believe that through resignations and limited action, an attempt is being made to cover-up the entire matter and protect the real culprits and big players," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X Reiterating the demands of the Congress, he said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be immediately dissolved and a new trust be formed including Shankaracharyas, Dharmacharyas, saints, and religious representatives.

"The public has no faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's SIT. The investigation of the case should be conducted independently under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," he said.

Ramesh further demanded that a complete account of the cash and material donations received for the Ram Temple be made public. He said Prime Minister Modi should break his silence on this issue.