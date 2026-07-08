Will overhaul Ram temple administration, says trust

LUCKNOW: Contemplating a major governance overhaul, especially after the alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) to spruce up administrative oversight.

Temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said it was imperative to appoint a professional to oversee temple’s affairs admitting that the absence of professional supervision contributed to the lapses. Giri said the temple trust had set up a three-member committee to identify three suitable candidates for the post of CEO following which one would be appointed to manage temple’s administration.

“All of this happened due to absence of a CEO, because the task of oversight requires the discipline that professional bureaucratic people bring. We didn’t bring that kind of professional oversight, and this was the result. So, we will bring one in; we have formed a committee to select and recommend three names, and we will choose one from among them,” he said.

As the SIT intensified its probe to prepare the final report on the alleged theft of donations, a court in Ayodhya has granted a one-day police remand for three of the eight accused arrested in connection with the case.

The court authorised the remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey for their interrogation in connection with the donation theft case. According to the prosecution, custodial interrogation of the three individuals was necessary to confront them with new evidence gathered from the questioning of the five other accused who were in jail on July 5.