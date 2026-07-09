Guest Column | Uttar Pradesh's Green Resolve Becoming a Reality

One important dimension often overlooked in this entire discourse is the direct and devastating impact of changing weather patterns on farmers. Compared to 25 years ago, seasonal cycles have shifted by nearly one and a half months. For a farmer in Uttar Pradesh with just two bighas of land, such a shift can throw an entire livelihood into uncertainty. Delayed monsoons, winters ending prematurely, and sudden hailstorms are all symptoms of climatic imbalance rooted in the depletion of forests. Plantation remains one of the simplest, most effective, and scientifically proven solutions to address this challenge.

Here again, the relevance of India's sage tradition becomes evident. Our ancestors revered the peepal and banyan trees because they recognized their immense ecological value and sought to ensure their preservation. Digging wells was considered a virtuous act so that water conservation would become a societal value rather than merely a government programme. The comparative importance assigned to ponds and stepwells in the Matsya Purana is, in fact, an ancient water conservation policy expressed in the language of faith. While the language may evolve with time, the wisdom it embodies remains timeless. What Uttar Pradesh is accomplishing today is an effort to revive that enduring wisdom through modern policy and determined governance. Environmental conservation should not be viewed as an obstacle to development but as its essential precondition. Uttar Pradesh's success in accelerating development while simultaneously strengthening environmental protection is therefore a significant achievement.

The plantation of 242 crore saplings and the ambitious target of planting 35 crore saplings in a single day send a powerful message to the rest of the country. The goal of achieving net zero cannot remain confined to policy documents; it requires sustained effort and action on the ground. Environmental protection is the responsibility of every society, every government, and every citizen. Fulfilling that responsibility does not necessarily require enormous financial resources. It simply calls for drawing inspiration from India's timeless sage tradition and moving forward with unwavering commitment.

(Views are personal)

Sunil Chaudhary

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, U.P.