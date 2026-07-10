Ram temple donations 'theft': AAP to launch signature campaign seeking strict punishment for 'culprits'

Calling for public support over the alleged Ram temple donations theft, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the party will launch a nationwide signature campaign seeking strict punishment for the culprits, and said that people must unite and raise their voice on the issue.

Kejriwal also accused the Centre of protecting those responsible for the alleged theft of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It is the duty of every Sanatan follower to ensure strict punishment for those responsible for donations theft at the Ram temple. We will launch a signature campaign in which every citizen will sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating their appeal,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP will organise a ‘Sundar Kaand’ recital at the Japani Park in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday, from where the campaign will be launched, Kejriwal said.

“The Modi government is trying to save the people responsible for donation theft at the Ram temple. People must come together against this,” Kejriwal said, as he appealed to the public to join the campaign in large numbers.

The remarks came amid the opposition's demand for a judicial probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Ram temple's donation management system.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir, a charge rejected by then temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, who said, “Nothing noteworthy came to light during the ongoing internal audit”.

Based on the preliminary report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.

Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(With inputs from PTI)