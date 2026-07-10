UP CM Yogi alleges previous SP govt allowed namaz on Hanumangarhi temple steps; seeks apology

LUCKNOW: During his second visit to Ayodhya since the controversy over the alleged theft of Ram temple donation money surfaced, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday again targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, questioning their concern for Ram devotees.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 217 development projects worth over Rs 432 crore, Yogi alleged that previous SP governments had allowed namaz to be offered on the steps of the Hanumangarhi temple.

"Imagine, can anyone have the Hanuman Chalisa recited inside the Jama Masjid? Can any government of the day, be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, make that happen? Then why did they commit that sin of letting namaz be offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi temple?" he asked.

In 2003, during the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government, namaz was offered on the steps of the Hanumangarhi temple as part of efforts to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute through dialogue and promote communal harmony.

As part of those efforts, Mahant Gyan Das of Hanumangarhi organised an Iftar attended by Hashim Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya dispute.

The matter later reached the court, following which Gyan Das gave an undertaking that he would not organise an Iftar at his Hanumangarhi Ashram again.

Yogi, however, did not directly address the ongoing Ram temple donation controversy during his speech.

The chief minister accused the Samajwadi Party of being responsible for the firing on Ram devotees and said those involved should apologise.

Yogi had earlier visited Ayodhya on June 19, when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was conducting its preliminary inquiry after being constituted on June 13. At the time, he had promised a fair probe and alleged that attempts were being made to defame Ayodhya and cast aspersions on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.